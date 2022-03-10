Super Nintendo World to open at Universal Studios Hollywood next year

News

by: Nouran Salahieh,

Posted: / Updated:

Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka is seen on March 17, 2021. (PHILIP FONG/AFP via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES COUNTY (KTLA) — Super Nintendo World is set to open at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023, the theme park announced Thursday.

The immersive gaming-inspired attraction will be the first Super Nintendo World to open in the United States, after first debuting in Japan in 2021.

Super Nintendo World, a partnership between Universal and video game company Nintendo, promises to transport guests into the “world of Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach to become part of their compelling universe.”

Fans will be able to enjoy attractions inspired by Nintendo characters and video games in a newly expanded area of the Universal Studios park.

The immersive land will feature a ride and interactive areas, as well as themed shopping and dining locations, Universal Studios officials said in a news release.

The theme park did not share details on what the ride will be like.

At Japan’s Super Nintendo World, fans can race on Mario Kart courses that feature augmented reality, projection mapping and screen projection.

Ahead of the new video game-themed land’s opening, Universal Studios Hollywood will take over its Feature Presentation retail store with Super Nintendo World merchandise, including Mario and Luigi themed apparel and plush characters.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
Ukraine Crisis continuing coverage

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Popular