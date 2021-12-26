Suburban Lions Club collects donation for storm-ravaged Kentucky

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RIVERSIDE, Ill — As many of celebrated the holiday this weekend, families in Mayfield, Kentucky and parts of southern Illinois continued clean up and recovery efforts from the devastating tornado outbreak earlier this month.

Members of the District 1-A Lions Club spent Sunday collecting donations and filling a trailer that will go to Kentucky to help those impacted by the tornadoes.

Gail Anton is the governor of the club.

“We’re asking for formula. We’re asking for toilet paper. We’re asking for blankets, socks, food that doesn’t have to be cooked, packaged food,” she said.

The lions set up outside of Riverside Foods in Riverside. Many drove up with donations of food and other necessities.

The trailer filled on Sunday is one of two the club plans to drive down to the area on Monday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Popular