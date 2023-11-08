CHICAGO (WMBD) — A recent study shows Illinois has seen an increase in deaths from car crashes from 2012 to 2021.

According to a study by an Atlanta-based law firm, Illinois has seen a 37.4% increase in deaths from car crashes. The study showed Illinois had the third-largest increase in deaths nationwide.

The only states that saw a larger increase in deaths from crashes were Indiana and Oregon.

The year with the highest rate of deadly crashes in Illinois was 2021, which had about 15.95 deadly crashes per 100,000 licensed drivers.

“Over the past decade, people might imagine that driving has become safer, thanks to newer cars with better technology and higher safety standards, however, this data shows that isn’t the case,” said John Foy, the lead partner in the law firm. “Comparing the fatal crash rate per 100,000 licensed drivers in 2012 to 2021 reveals there are only 14 states where it has decreased.”

North Dakota saw the greatest decrease in deaths from crashes, with a 45.7% decrease.

Foy also stated there are many reasons for car crashes, from individual faults to weather conditions, but the increase in deadly crashes shows that it is essential for people to drive carefully.

This study collected data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website and the Federal Highway Administration.