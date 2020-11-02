Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Study says people at higher risk of contracting COVID-19 at grocery store than on airplane

News

by: Mandy Murphey and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — A new Harvard study has found you’re more at risk of getting COVID-19 by going to the grocery store than by getting on an airplane. 

“You’re as safe on an airplane as you are going to the grocery store or eating in a restaurant,” said Rebecca Spicer, senior VP of Communications for Airlines for Americans.

The study, from the industry-funded Aviation Public Health Initiative, comes as airlines are trying to make travelers comfortable with boarding airplanes for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. This typically busy travel time will be critical for U.S. airlines.

Although the airline industry is gradually seeing more passengers flying, total traffic is about 40% lower compared to 2019, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

Spicer explained that layers of protection such as mandatory mask-wearing, high-grade cleaning onboard planes and hospital-grade air filtration make airplanes safer.

“When you get on an airplane, the air flows right above you down to your feet, then it gets filtered out at the floor level, which is significant because science is now telling us that because of that, the air never goes from passenger to passenger,” Spicer said. “It goes straight down.”

She added that once on the floor, it goes into high-grade HEPA filters.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, “Most viruses and other germs do not spread easily on flights because of how air circulates and is filtered on airplanes.”

On Oct. 15, the Defense Department released a study saying continuous mask use while flying could reduce the spread of the coronavirus because of how air is filtered and circulated on planes, though the study didn’t account for others ways it could be spread, such as coughing, according to CNN

Spicer said the longer the pandemic continues, the more cuts airlines will have to make.

As of this month, airline passenger volume is down 64% and revenue is down 80% as airlines spend more than $5 million per month. Airlines received a government bailout that ran out Sept. 30. Tens of thousands of employees were furloughed and flights were reduced.

Spicer said airlines are hopeful that Washington will extend the payroll support program that ran out in September.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular