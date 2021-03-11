Stolen Jesus statue found broken into pieces after scrapyard refused it

News
Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS– A stolen statue of Jesus has been found, but not whole. Larry Rice with the New Life Evangelistic Center says the statue was broken into pieces after trying to be sold at a scrapyard.

The statue of Jesus as a homeless man sleeping on a bench was taken from the New Life Evangelistic Center in St. Louis last Friday. It is valued at $33,000.

Rice says someone tried to sell it to a north St. Louis scrapyard but the owner wouldn’t accept it because he said it was stolen.

  • Courtesy: Larry Rice
  • Courtesy: Larry Rice

Rice says the thieves then sold it to an East St. Louis man who was at the scrapyard. He says he called police who tracked the man down and found the statue in pieces.

There is no word on charges related to the theft.

Rice says he is looking into restoring the statue. He says he has talked with the statue’s manufacturer and a restoration company in St. Louis.

He says he wants to put the statue back together so it can now represent how the church helps the broken lives of its members through the powers of Christ.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular