Steep drop in Illinois Covid cases, hospitalizations but deaths remain high, data shows

Illinois continues to see significant declines in new Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and the positivity rate.  In fact, more than 1,100 fewer people are hospitalized with Covid than were just one week ago.  

Thursday’s Covid numbers continue to show the Omicron variant-fueled surge in Illinois is in retreat.  For the first time in weeks, no region in the Chicago-area is reporting fewer than 10% of its intensive care beds available. 

However, Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting the highest number of daily deaths in more than a year; and even the average number of daily deaths is higher than it’s been in a year, since before vaccines were widely available.  This is not entirely unexpected since deaths typically lag behind infections by several weeks.

Here are today’s numbers:

  • 23,246 New Cases 
  • 6,258 Hospitalized (lowest since Jan 1)
  • 1,033 Intensive Care patients (lowest since Dec 29)
  • 198 Deaths (highest since Dec 5, 2020)

