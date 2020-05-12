Live Now
Coronavirus: Facts not Fear
Listen Now
John Williams

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Steak n’ Shake to permanently close 57 locations amid pandemic

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Steak ‘n Shake chain restaurant in Middletown, DE, on July 26, 2019. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

(CNN Newsource) – Steak n’ Shake is closing dozens of locations due to financial woes.

The chain’s parent company announced Monday that 57 of its restaurants will be permanently shut down.

The closings were caused by the coronavirus-stricken economy.

The company didn’t name which locations were affected.

Steak n’ Shake started 2020 with 553 restaurants, last year it had 624. Most of its restaurants were shuttered during the pandemic, while others had drive-thru service.

The company’s first franchise debuted in 1939.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

More Home Page Top Stories