PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — State Sen. Dave Koehler (D-Peoria) is seeking his ninth term in the Senate and Republican challenger Desi Anderson hopes to prevent that.

Anderson is a business owner and first time candidate. Koehler has served 16 years in the Senate, before which he served on the Peoria City Council.

The 46th State Senate district covers Peoria and Bloomington-Normal, extending up towards El Paso.