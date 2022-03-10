State Democrats push for mental health legislation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Amid the pandemic, mental health has taken a front seat for concerns from parents, teachers, and lawmakers. The worker shortage has exacerbated the issues that make it difficult for suffering individuals to find treatment.

Thursday morning, state legislators held a press conference in Springfield, advocating for two senate bills meant to increase mental health services in Illinois.

State Sen. Laura Fine (D-Glenview) is the chair of the mental and behavioral health committee.

“For so many years, the stigma surrounding mental health prevented people from getting the care they need,” Fine said.

She hopes to end such stigma.

“In Illinois, we want to be sure mental health and physical health are viewed as one and the same,” she said, “because you really can’t have one without the other.”

Fine said one of the biggest obstacles Illinoisans face when seeking help is a shortage of mental healthcare workers. There are only 14 providers per 10,000 Illinois residents, according to Fine.

“When you’re in a crisis, a crisis can’t wait,” she said.

The worker shortage further exacerbated this issue, Fine said.

Senate Bill 3617, which Fine introduced, aims to grow the healthcare workforce.

State Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel (D- Shorewood) said she is sponsoring Senate Bill 3889, which would “create a council within the children’s mental health partnership in Illinois.”

“Staying mentally well should be given the same priority as keeping physically fit,” Cappel said.

During Thursday morning’s press conference, Senator David Koehler (D-Peoria) was asked what he is doing to address mental health issues in Peoria.

“We certainly see this happening in Peoria,” Koehler said. “When you have someone coming into the emergency room setting, and there’s no place to put them because of lack of personnel or lack of bed space, whatever. That becomes an immediate crisis for that family.”

“I think we have too long not taken mental health and behavioral health seriously because we don’t see it as evident as we see physical health,” Koehler continued.

Koehler said he supports the legislation put forth.

“There’s a proposal in Peoria right now for UnityPoint to take over a facility that has been closed, Heddington Oaks, that vote is going to be [Thursday night],” Koehler said.

He said if the vote passes this new initiative, there will be a press conference Friday morning.