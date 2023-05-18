BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details

STARBUCKS NEW DRINKWARE CAN SAVE YOU MONEY

IN THIS ARTICLE:

It’s looking like the summer of Starbucks. Each week, the beverage-based company releases something new to get their loyal customers even more excited to drop by for a visit. Last week, there were two new specialty summer drinks, a Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino and a White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew. This week, the company announced new summer-themed merchandise. Specifically, a variety of colorful, reusable drinkware. And to make them even more appealing, customers save money every time they use their fun new cup.

WHAT’S NEW AT STARBUCKS?

Color is the theme of Starbucks’ newest reusable drinkware. You can get everything from a Barbiecore-appropriate Bubblegum Pink cold cup to an Ocean Breeze water bottle. There are nine new color options in all, with some only being available with an in-store visit. But if that isn’t enough to get you feeling ready to tackle those long, lazy days of summer bliss, you can also get a pack of color-changing cold cups. These magical offerings will reveal a mystery hue whenever a cold beverage is added. The only downside of this delightful drinkware is that the cups are only available for a limited time while supplies last.

HOW DOES THIS DRINKWARE SAVE ME MONEY?

Unlike avid collectors, Starbucks doesn’t want your vibrant new cold cups to sit unused so they remain in mint condition. The company prefers you use them every time you enter the store and instead, keep them in minty condition. To encourage use of your favorite new drinkware when you stop by the popular cafe, Starbucks will take 10 cents off of your order.

BEST 2023 STARBUCKS DRINKWARE

While the company rolls out its new line of drinkware, you can still purchase previously released merchandise that came out earlier in 2023.

Starbucks Blue Wave Color-Changing Venti Tumbler

This color-changing venti cup changes to a bright berry color when you add a cold beverage. The matching swirl straw is the perfect accessory to this magical cup.

Sold by Amazon

Starbucks Jeweled Purple Taffy Venti Tumbler

You can drink your beverages in style with this jeweled venti tumbler. The enticing purple selection was initially released earlier this year to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Sold by Amazon

Starbucks Spring Bluebell Soft-Touch Venti Tumbler

For people who want a simple design, this bold blue tumbler will meet your needs. The 24-ounce drinkware comes with a matching blue straw.

Sold by Amazon

Starbucks Unicorn Studded Venti Tumbler

In addition to Barbie, mermaids and unicorns are currently all the rage. This mesmerizing unicorn cup is trendy bling that you can drink out of.

Sold by Amazon

Starbucks “Been There” Series Ceramic Coffee Mug

If you prefer a coffee mug, this 14-ounce option from the company’s “Been There” series features a beautiful Japan-themed illustration complete with cherry blossoms in full bloom, Mt. Fuji and more.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Image credit: Starbucks