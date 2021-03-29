Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources
Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Staples, Office Depot will laminate your COVID-19 vaccine card for free

News

by: Tristi Rodriguez,

Posted: / Updated:

Juan Carlos Guerrero, 62 holds his second shot reminder card as he speaks to a healthcare worker after having received a dose of the Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at the Miami-Dade County Tropical Park vaccination site in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON/NEXSTAR) — Staples and Office Depot are offering to laminate your COVID-19 vaccination card for free.

Millions of Americans who have received the COVID-19 vaccine are carrying around paper cards as proof. 

Keeping your card safe could come in handy. Some destinations, cruise lines and major sports venues require proof of full vaccination, while some businesses are offering perks to people who can prove they received the vaccine.

The vaccine cards include information on which vaccine was given and the date it was administered. The card also serves as a reminder as to when to get the second dose if one is required.

The offer at Office Depot ends in July and is only available in stores.

If you lose your vaccination card, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises that you contact the facility that administered the vaccine or your local or state immunization information program.

Also, remember not to share photos of your vaccine card on social media.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular