St. Louis Zoo says baby elephant is struggling

News

by: Kevin S. Held

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – A team of keepers and veterinarians at the St. Louis Zoo are providing around-the-clock care to a newborn elephant.

The calf was born July 6 to Rani, a 23-year-old Asian elephant.

According to the zoo, the calf has shown unspecified developmental impairment, limiting the baby elephant’s ability to feed.

Additional testing is under way to provide a possible diagnosis and treatment options for the 10-day-old elephant.

In the meantime, the zoo’s Elephant Care Team will continue to provide support for Rani and her calf.

