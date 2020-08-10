Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force sees coronavirus data trending in the right direction, Krewson talks reopening rollbacks

News

by: Monica Ryan and Andy Banker

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Coronavirus numbers are trending in the right direction according to Dr. Alex Garza of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, but Mayor Lyda Krewson said Monday more coronavirus reopening rollbacks are likely.

The new daily COVID-19 hospitalizations are at 35 while the seven-day moving average is 41. Garza said even though the seven-day moving average is still above 40 it is at least trending in the right direction.

Another indicator showing the region could again be turning the tide comes from the transmission rate falling below 1.00 to .96. A transmission rate below 1.00 means, on average, a person infected with the virus is not likely to spread it to anyone.

However, Garza is concerned about the number of new cases in south county, specifically Oakville, Arnold and Sappington.

There are 281 confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized currently. 74 are in the ICU and 41 are on ventilators.

Garza reported there are 130 suspected COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized. 19 are in the ICU and 11 are on ventilators.

25 patients were discharged Sunday which puts the total number of people discharged from task force hospitals at 4,269.

Garza hopes residents keep the curve turning downward. However, Krewson remains concerned about the spread among people in their 20s and 30s in St. Louis. Those age groups account for half of the city’s cases. Bars and night spots seem likely targets for her rollbacks.

She would not discuss specifics but she said she especially wanted to impact the spread among those age groups through new restrictions in “capacity limits.”

“The restrictions we are considering would likely reduce some capacity guidelines,” Krewson said. “Beyond that, I’m not going to speculate. We’re just working to really look how to reduce the spread, especially among 20 and 30-year-olds.”

