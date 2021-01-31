Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources
Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

St. Louis hospital reports success using experimental COVID-19 drug

News

by: Dan Gray, KTVI,

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — A St. Louis Hospital is using an experimental drug to treat COVID-19 patients, and it’s keeping them out of the hospital.

When former President Donald Trump was hospitalized with the coronavirus last year, he recovered after being treated with a special experimental monoclonal antibody cocktail.

But is the monoclonal therapy a game-changer?

“While I believe in this therapy, I don’t know I would call it a game-changer,” said Dr. Bruce Hall, vice president of BJC Healthcare and chief quality officer. “Right now it is probably the only therapy we have for this kind of patient, a patient early in the disease who is at risk of getting worse.”

Pharmaceutical companies Regeneron and Eli Lilly say the cocktail shows promising results when used in patients 65 and older and in those at high risk who are in the early stages of infection.

BJC in St. Louis has been using the drug under emergency authorization with positive patient outcomes.

“We’ve treated more than 400 patients now and we’ve seen very, very few who need to be admitted to the hospital afterward that’s the main thing to watch for right, because that’s what we’re trying to prevent,” Hall said. “For every 15 patients that we can get in and get treated, we’ll be able to prevent one of them from getting into the hospital so that is the measure of effectiveness, and we believe that means the therapy is really worth doing.”

However, though there is evidence that it could possibly be used for preventive care, it’s not definitive.

“That’s a great question,” Hall said. “There is some early evidence that it can be used for people who have been exposed and who might not be sick yet.”

The monoclonal antibody therapy is still undergoing clinical trials and is not yet available to the general public.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos
EMail | Voicemail | Scholarship

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular