Springfield museum exhibit features musicians from Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A museum exhibit in Springfield is featuring a range of work from Illinois artists, including Muddy Waters, Earth Wind and Fire and Chance the Rapper.

It’s called the “State of Sound” and runs through Jan. 23 at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum.

Organizers say the exhibit was created to “explore the state’s impact on music history, from gospel to rock to jazz.” After the exhibit closes, the dozens of rare artifacts will be returned to owners around the country.