Speeding Tesla crashes into California house; driver flees, injured passenger left behind

COVINA, Calif. (KTLA) — A driver fled on foot after a crash that left a passenger injured and a California home severely damaged over the weekend, officials said.

The California Highway Patrol had tried to pull over a speeding motorist, who was driving a Tesla Model 3, at around 9:20 p.m., Sgt. Camrin Servio said.

Officers chased the vehicle, but the CHP canceled the pursuit after about three minutes when the motorist, driving about 90 mph, continued to drive recklessly, according to officials.

Shortly afterward, officers found that the Tesla had slammed into the garage of a home, Servio said.

A woman believed to be a passenger in the Tesla was found inside the vehicle with moderate injuries, CHP said.

According to the homeowners, the Tesla hit a utility pole, missed the room where they were sleeping and plowed into two vehicles in their driveway before crashing into another car inside their garage.

“I thought there was an explosion because I felt it shake, reverberate thoughout the whole house,” said Mark Gabagat, the homeowners’ son.

He said he heard his father yelling his name. “He’s like, ‘Mark, come out here.’ And then I come out here and I just see my garage is completely totaled. My mom running out here crying, seeing how much the devastation really caused.”

Crews tried to tow the Tesla away from the scene early Sunday but feared the roof might collapse.

Authorities said they searched the area for the driver for two hours to no avail.

The incident is under investigation, but officials provided no further details.