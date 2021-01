Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, speaks to lawmakers in the House chambers Tuesday, May 13, 2014, at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield Ill. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – House Speaker Michael J. Madigan released the following statement Monday:

“This is not a withdrawal.

“I have suspended my campaign for Speaker.

“As I have said many times in the past, I have always put the best interest of the House Democratic Caucus and our members first.

“The House Democratic Caucus can work to find someone, other than me, to get 60 votes for Speaker.”