SpaceX Starship SN4 explodes at Boca Chica

by: Nathaniel Puente

Posted: / Updated:

SpaceX Explosion (source: LabPadre)

BOCA CHICA, Texas — The SpaceX Starship SN4 prototype exploded on Friday shortly after an engine test.

The rocket exploded before 1:49 p.m.

No information is available at this time on what caused the rocket to explode.

