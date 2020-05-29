SpaceX Starship SN4 explodes at Boca Chica

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats announced Friday that they are expanding their investigation into the firing of State Department Inspector General Steve Linick, part of an effort to find out more about President Donald Trump’s moves to sideline several independent government watchdogs.

The Democrats plan to interview officials in the administration who may have more information about Linick's abrupt dismissalon May 15, including about whether Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recommended the firing for retaliatory reasons. Pompeo has denied Linick’s firing was retaliatory but has not given specific reasons for his dismissal.