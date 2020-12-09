SpaceX Starship SN8 prototype explodes minutes after launching

Brownsville, Texas (KVEO)—SpaceX Starship SN8 prototype explodes during flight test at Space X launch facility in Boca Chica on Wednesday.

SpaceX Starship SN8 flight test, originally scheduled for Tuesday morning, launched and ended in a very hard landing. The capsule blew up as it was attempting to land.

The Starship spacecraft was set for a brief suborbital mission to test its performance.

SpaceX teams had their eyes on many elements within the spacecraft and how they do in real space flight conditions.

Successful ascent, switchover to header tanks & precise flap control to landing point! https://t.co/IIraiESg5M — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 9, 2020

According to the SpaceX website, this was the first attempt at a high-altitude suborbital flight test from the Cameron County site.

The test’s objective is to show how the engines perform and the capabilities, according to the site.

SpaceX has previously completed two low altitude test with Starship SN5 and SN6.

With SN8, SpaceX is taking a step toward the development of transportation capable of carrying crew and cargo to Earth and orbit the moon and Mars, says the SpaceX website.