Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Space Force General David Thompson tests positive for the coronavirus

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(U.S. Air Force)

(WASHINGTON) – The United States Space Force announced Wednesday that its vice chief of space operations, General David D. Thompson, has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

“He took the test today after learning that a close family member, with whom he had contact, tested positive for the virus,” Space Force officials said in a statement.

Thompson, the Space Force’s second-highest ranking officer, was spotted hosting a virtual conference from the Pentagon this week, Military.com reports.

Thompson is self-quarantining and continues to work from home, officials said.

The news comes three weeks after two top military officials tested positive for coronavirus, forcing most of the Joint Chiefs of Staff to quarantine at home.

Several members of the Trump administration, including the president himself, have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Space Force issued the following statement:

In accordance with established COVID policies, General Thompson is self-quarantining and working remotely from home.

The Department of the Air Force continues to follow established DoD and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention policies and guidelines for COVID. Measures include temperature testing, social distancing to the greatest extent possible, the wearing of masks when social distancing is not possible, and contact tracing and quarantining, if needed.

The U.S. Space Force remains operationally ready to answer the Nation’s call.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular