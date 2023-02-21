(KRQE) – Travelers flying Southwest Airlines will have to pay more to use internet access on connecting flights. The company is eliminating its day pass for Wi-Fi — meaning customers will pay $8 per flight.

Southwest says the change will affect a small number of travelers because of the company’s “robust network of nonstop flights” and the limited number of passengers who pay for internet access across connecting flights.

A-List Preferred members can access Wi-Fi for free, according to Southwest Airlines.

In-air Wi-Fi prices differ by airline and memberships, but access for basic Wi-Fi typically ranges around $8-$10. Many airlines offer free messaging and access to their websites, though any further connectivity may come with a cost.