Southwest Airlines flights briefly grounded due to ‘technical issue’

A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-700 jet taxis to the gate after landing at Midway International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, on April 6, 2021. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP) (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

DALLAS (NewsNation Now) — Southwest Airlines flights resumed Monday evening after a reported “technical difficulty” nationwide.

Initially, Hollywood Burbank airport reported all Southwest flights were suspended due to a “nationwide network issue.”

The technical issue was reportedly the company’s weather monitoring system crashing, but the company did not confirm that specific piece of software as being the reason for the grounded flights.

Arrivals and departures screens at Midway Airport Monday night in Chicago.

Passengers from grounded flights reported on Twitter not being allowed to return back to gates to exit the planes due to the software issue.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.