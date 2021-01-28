Southern Illinois University Edwardsville student dies after being injured in ‘random’ shooting off campus

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville student who was injured in a shooting earlier this month has died.

The shooting happened Jan. 14 just after 9:30 p.m. near Interstate 270 and Route 157. Moneer Damra, 26, was in the passenger seat coming back from dinner when he was struck and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Moneer Damra, 26

Illinois State Police say they found an abandoned vehicle on the ramp from Route 157 to I-270. Witnesses told police they saw people running into the woods.

According to SIUE , Damra died from his injuries Wednesday.

The Madison County State’s Attorney later charged 16-year-old Jacob Godoy and 19-year-old Jimmy Ortiz for aggravated battery with a firearm. Godoy was also charged with attempted murder. If convicted, Godoy could face 20 to 80 years and Ortiz could face a range of 6 to 30 years. Two other suspects were released without charges.

Damra was a member of the SIUE ROTC program and had the goal of being an Army nurse. Lieutenant Col. Timothy Clark, SIUE ROTC professor of military science, said Damra was very compassionate and had a lot of drive.

“He would fiercely compete against his previous best effort, and against you, but he would also encourage you,” Clark said. “He was absolutely committed to his friends and would do anything for them or with them. Moneer didn’t just make you want to be better; somehow he actually made you better. When a person brings that culture to a group, it’s a beautiful thing to see.

SIUE sent their thoughts and prayers to the family.

Jimmy Ortiz and Jacob Godoy (Courtesy: Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office)

The Cadet Club at SIUE created a GoFundMe page to help his family with expenses. Click here to donate.