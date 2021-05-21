South Korea’s Moon to be second leader welcomed by Biden

South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks during a press conference with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., on Capitol Hill on Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Washington. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — South Korean President Moon Jae-in Friday will become the second world, and Asian, leader welcomed by President Joe Biden at the White House, a sign of the importance Washington attaches to the region as it seeks to counter China’s influence.

Ahead of Friday’s meeting, White House officials said North Korea will be a central focus of talks. Coordination on vaccine distribution, climate change and regional security concerns spurred by China are also high on the president’s list.

The two leaders are expected to have talks and then hold a joint news conference at 5 p.m. ET. NewsNation will livestream the news conference in the player above.

The White House announced last month that it had completed a review of North Korea policy and that Biden would veer from the strategies of his two most recent predecessors, rejecting both Donald Trump’s personal effort to win over North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Barack Obama’s more hands-off approach.

But the administration has yet to detail what its third-way effort to try to prod the North to abandon its nuclear program will look like.

Moon, who will leave office next May, is eager to resume stalled talks between Washington and Pyongyang and between Seoul and Pyongyang. But the Biden administration — which confirmed in March that it had made outreach efforts to the North without success — has been less enthusiastic about the idea of direct negotiations in the near term.

Asked at Thursday’s White House briefing whether Biden was open to holding direct talks with Kim, as Trump did twice, press secretary Jen Psaki demurred.

“I don’t expect that to be top on his agenda,” she said of Biden.

A South Korean presidential official said a joint U.S.-South Korean statement will embrace a 2018 agreement between Moon and the North Korean leader that vowed to improve relations and work for complete denuclearisation of the peninsula.

“We had made much contribution to the U.S. policy review, and endorsing the agreement could be a sign of their respect and acknowledgement,” the official told reporters in Washington.

In addition to talks about North Korea, Biden is expected to use the meeting to press South Korea to adopt a more ambitious 2030 target for curbing carbon emissions and to urge Seoul to play a greater role in countering China’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

Moon, meanwhile, is expected to seek Biden’s assistance with helping South Korea boost its coronavirus vaccine supply. South Korea has vaccinated only about 5% of its population.

Biden is expected to lobby Moon to take a strong stance on China’s activity toward Taiwan and other provocative moves Beijing has made in the region. Biden has sought to rally Pacific allies to coordinate on China, which Biden sees as the United States’ fiercest economic competitor.

Moon on Thursday visited Arlington National Cemetery just outside Washington and laid a wreath at a memorial to Americans killed during the Korean War. He also made a visit to the U.S. Capitol to meet with the Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

All reporting by AP’s Aamer Madhani. Reuters’ reporting by David Brunnstrom, Jarrett Renshaw and Steve Holland; Additional reporting by Hyonhee Shin in Seoul; editing by Tim Ahmann, Grant McCool and Philippa Fletcher. The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.