Listen Now
Wintrust Business Lunch with Ji Suk Yi

South African court clears president of graft allegations

News

by: MOGOMOTSI MAGOME, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A South African court has cleared President Cyril Ramaphosa of allegations that he misled parliament about the funding of his campaign to become leader of the ruling African National Congress party.

Ramaphosa had been accused by the country’s public watchdog of misleading lawmakers about a $34,000 contribution from the CEO of a local company, Africa Global Operations, formerly known as Bosasa.

The company has been implicated in a state probe into allegations of corruption in government and state-owned enterprises during former president Jacob Zuma’s tenure from 2009 to 2018.

The Pretoria High Court Tuesday dismissed the watchdog’s report which is a boost for Ramaphosa, who became president on promises to rid South Africa of corruption.

Ramaphosa replaced Zuma as ANC leader and later as president of the country after Zuma resigned under pressure amid numerous allegations of graft.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
More Home Page Top Stories