CHICAGO — Chicago has been selected to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

Chicago last hosted the Democratic National Convention in 1996 at the United Center. In 2020, the convention was in Milwaukee.

It will be held Aug. 19-22, 2024. The Sun-Times reports that evening events will be at the United Center and daytime business will be conducted at McCormick Place.

Illinois Dem. officials have been pushing for Chicago to be selected for over a year.

Chicago beat out bids from Atlanta, New York and Houston. The Sun-Times first reported the news.

Republicans will be hosting their convention beginning on July 15 just a little north in Milwaukee.

“Chicago is a great choice to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention,” said President Joe Biden. “Democrats will gather to showcase our historic progress including building an economy from the middle out and bottom up, not from the top down. From repairing our roads and bridges, to unleashing a manufacturing boom, and creating over 12.5 million new good-paying jobs, we’ve already delivered so much for hard working Americans – now it’s time to finish the job.”

This story will be updated.