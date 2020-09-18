Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Some St. Clair County restaurants call on Gov. Pritzker to allow indoor dining

News

by: Jeff Bernthal

Posted: / Updated:

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – Some restaurant owners in St. Clair County feel it’s time for the state to allow indoor dining. One of the benchmarks used by the state to shut down dining rooms earlier this month was the positivity rate for what it considers Region 4, which includes seven counties.

The restaurant operators point to the positivity rates in St. Clair County as one reason they should be allowed to re-open dining rooms. The most recent 7-day average for the positivity rate in Region 4 was at 8.4 percent while the 7-day average for St. Clair County was 6.4 percent. The owners feel St. Clair County should be considered its own region.

“We’re doing what’s right,” said Kim Schewe, owner of TR’s Place and South Gate Saloon. “Let us open back up and we will practice the guidelines that we have been doing.”

“We need to get our doors open,” said Renae Eichholz, co-owner of Copper Fire Bar and Eatery. “We want the governor to know that we are willing to work with him.”

The owners want clear guidelines from the state and say they want to comply with measures that keep customers safe. Eichholz and Schewe feel they’re being penalized for following the rules while positivity rates in other areas of the region are higher. They believe they are losing customers to businesses that are no

“To keep us shut down any longer is going to put us out of business,” Schewe said.

Some of the key points Eichholz and Schewe hope to share with the governor include:

  • Our group thinks that compliant bars/restaurants/venues should stand alone and apart from the non-compliant businesses. We should be recognized and published as compliant, at least at each local level.
  • This will allow the local and state agencies to easily see those that are compliant and those that are not. The local and state agencies can then be able to patrol and enforce more efficiently.
  • The compliant bars/restaurants/venues should be rewarded for their efforts, not penalized because of others’ “bad behavior.”
  • If additional funding is available, consideration to the financial state of these businesses should not hinder them from funding and should move them to the top of the list as their business finances have been in greater distress.
  • Our group is willing to commit to ongoing safety and social distancing guidelines as are followed by the other business “types” already operating with inside operations.
  • Our group wants to put our plan in front of the Governor and work together.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular