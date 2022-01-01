Snow expected in Midwest as winter finally hits region

CHICAGO (AP) — The winter that took its time getting to the Midwest is finally expected to arrive on the first day of the new year.

The National Weather Service reported that the snow could start falling late Saturday morning in and around Chicago and that as much as 9 inches of snow could fall by the end of the day.

In Michigan, the heaviest snow isn’t expected to start falling until Saturday night, with as much as 7 inches expected along Interstate 94 in west Michigan and 2 to 5 inches anticipated in the southeastern part of the state. Snow in the Upper Penninsula “could briefly be locally heavy,” mainly in Alger and Schoolcraft counties, according to the NWS.

And northern Indiana is expected to see as much as 6 inches of snow.