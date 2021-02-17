Snow causes vaccine delivery delays across the country, Illinois stocked up before storm

SPRINGFIELD, Ill – The federal government told the states there will be a delay in vaccine deliveries Tuesday due to the weather. Illinois said they stocked up beforehand to prevent those delays.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Operation Warp Speed (OWS) said the expected vaccine deliveries across the country will be significantly impacted because of the snow.

IDPH said they have been in close communication with local health departments and other providers on potential delays via webinars, weather situational updates, and a rapid electronic notification to all vaccine providers.

Because other states were experiencing delays because of the weather, Illinois ordered vaccines that were “pre-stationed” in Illinois.

The pre-stationed vaccines allowed Illinois to not experience vaccine delays.

Illinois said they ordered vaccines to be delivered to its Strategic National Stockpile Receipt, Store, and Stage site.