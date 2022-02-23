Smoker accidentally sets self, bus on fire in Nebraska, police say

YORK, Neb. (AP) — A man trying to smoke drugs in a bus bathroom accidentally set himself and the bus on fire, according to authorities in southeastern Nebraska.

The York News-Times reported that the incident happened early Saturday aboard a Burlington Trailways bus on Interstate 80 in York County.

Sheriff’s officials said deputies and firefighters were called for reports of a motorcoach bus fire and found the bus on the side of the road.

They put out a fire in the bus’s bathroom with a fire extinguisher.

Investigators said the fire was started by a 33-year-old man from Brunswick, Georgia, who suffered upper-body burns in the fire and was taken to a York hospital before he was arrested on suspicion of arson and possession of a controlled substance.

