LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – The Wright City Fire Department responded to a small plane crash Thursday morning.

It was reported that the pilot is stuck in the small, private plane that crashed into a tree at the Woodland Airstrip at 75 Wolf Creek Road.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

The pilot was alone on the plane at the time of the crash.

First responders have requested high angle rescue.

This is a developing story. FOX2 will provide updates as they become available.