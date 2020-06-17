Listen Now
Nick Digilio

Small plane crashes in southern Ukraine; 1 killed

News
Posted: / Updated:

A light airplane crash-lands in Ukraine’s southern city of Odesa, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 17, 2020. The plane crash-landed killing one person and injuring another. Local police said the two were the only people on board the plane (Ukrainian Police Press Office via AP)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A small plane crash-landed Wednesday in the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa, killing one person and injuring another one, local police said in a statement.

Photos of the crash site released by the Odesa police department showed a damaged plane lying on a road without its landing wheels. Police say they are investigating the cause of the crash.

According to the statement, two men were on board of the plane. One died at the site of the crash and the other was hospitalized with injuries.

Ukrainian media identified the plane as a Y1 Delfin, a four-seat single-engine plane developed and produced in Odesa several years ago.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

More Home Page Top Stories