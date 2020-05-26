Listen Now
Six Flags announces safety measures for reopening; first park will open June 5

Six Flags theme parks across the country will require guests to wear masks at all times and will use an online reservation system to manage crowds, the company announced on Tuesday.

Six Flags will use contact-less IR thermal imaging to screen temperatures of guests and employees prior to park entry.

“All guests over the age of two and all team members will be required to wear face masks covering the nose and mouth throughout their visit/work day,” Six Flags said in a statement. “Accommodations may be made on a case-by-case basis for persons with disabilities, health concerns, religious restrictions, or other circumstances that in Six Flags’ discretion warrant a modification of this face mask requirement.”

The park will also utilize new imaging technology to conduct temperature checks at the front gates and an advanced screening technology to allow for touchless bag checks.

Frontier City theme park in Oklahoma, which opens on June 5, will be the company’s first theme park to open to the public.

The company has not announced reopening dates for its other theme parks and water parks.

Six Flags will use distance markers to encourage social distancing and dining areas will be adjusted to allow for additional space at all of its theme parks. The company will also separate guests on attractions to allow for recommended social distancing.

Guests interested in visiting Six Flags this summer will need to register at sixflags.com/reserve. After entering a ticket number, guests will select a date for their visit.

“Guests will be contacted electronically the day before their scheduled visit to confirm the plans and their health status,” Six Flags said in a statement. “Guests can cancel without penalty before 8:00 a.m. on the day of their visit.”

