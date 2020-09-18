Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Six Feet Together: Author helps children cope with coronavirus pandemic

News

by: Kristy Tamashiro

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Coronavirus pandemic has been especially hard on children. With all the uncertainty and unknown circulating this year, a local author is helping kids cope with a new book.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

“I was listening to a story about health care workers having to go home and basically not touch their kids,” said Beverly da Silva, author of Six Feet Together. “It was difficult to try to explain to them why they can’t give their mom or their grandparent a hug and they have to stay on the other side. So I was thinking about that.”

Da Silva’s idea turned into a poem which blossomed into a children’s book.

“I do love the underlying message which is, six feet apart keeps us six feet together and there’s nothing closer than that.”

From hand washing to mask wearing, the book is meant to educate keiki on the complexities of the pandemic.

“There’s also an interactive portion in the book where it shows everyone wearing masks and some maybe not wearing it the way they should be. So there’s a little question saying, which ones are not wearing it correctly?”

Six Feet Together is not only beneficial to keiki, but to parents, teachers and kupuna as well.

“I think also in the act of explaining it, I think it has a calming effect on the adults too. It makes you feel a little more hopeful that we won’t be doing this forever, but for now it’s important.”

The e-book version of Six Feet Together is available online.

Latest stories on KHON2

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular