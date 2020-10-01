SIUE to cover Illinois students tuition with family income less than $63,575

News

by: Karis K. Gamble

Posted: / Updated:

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville will cover the tuition of eligible incoming freshmen and transfer students through a new scholarship next fall.

“The SIUE Commitment” is a scholarship that will cover the tuition, mandatory fees, and course-specific fees for undergraduate students.

According to siue.edu, to be eligible for this award, a student must be an Illinois resident and incoming freshman or transfer student enrolled in a four-year, full-time bachelor’s program.

The student’s family income must be less than $63,575 with assets less than $50,000 based on a submitted Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

A student’s admission application and submitted FAFSA will be used to determine eligibility for this award.

For more information call undergraduate admissions at 618-650-3705 or visit siue.edu.

