Sisters stabbed Chicago store worker 27 times after being told to wear masks, prosecutors say

CHICAGO (WGN) — Two sisters are facing charges after prosecutors said they stabbed a store employee 27 times after being told to wear a mask inside a Chicago store.

Jessica Hill, 21, and Jayla Hill, 18, were both charged with attempted first-degree murder after allegedly stabbing a 42-year-old security guard at Snipes — an athletic apparel store — around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Officials said the stabbing happened after the women were told to wear masks and use store provided hand sanitizer.

Investigators said one of the women held the security guard down while the other one stabbed him repeatedly.

The security guard was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

The sisters appeared in bond court Tuesday where bond was denied.

Jayla Hill, 18 (left), Jessica Hill, 21 (right)