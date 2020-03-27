Listen Now
Sister of Illinois’ first COVID-19 death has also died of virus

CHICAGO (WGN) — The sister of a retired Chicago nurse who died from COVID-19 has also died from the virus.

The Chicago Tribune reports 63-year-old Wanda Bailey of Crete died Wednesday of pneumonia due to COVID-19.

Bailey was the sister of 61-year-old Patricia Frieson — the retired South Side nurse who was the first person to die of COVID-19 in the state last Monday.

Frieson’s family said she suffered from bad asthma and when she went to the hospital, they thought it was just her asthma acting up.

The sisters were part of a large, tight knit family including seven other siblings.

The Tribune said a Waukegan funeral home is handling services for both sisters.

