Sink your teeth into the “Charger Wrap” with a simple recipe for healthy kids

News

by: Ronnie Das

Posted: / Updated:

The “Charger Wrap” is a hunger buster your kids are sure to enjoy and be able to easily prepare themselves, giving parents one less thing to worry about on a busy weeknight.

The healthy and delicious wrap features a whole-grain soft flour tortilla with seasoned chicken breast chunks along with fresh romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, sweet green peppers, and a sprinkle of mozzarella cheese.

  1. Wash your hands with warm water and soap
  2. Cut chicken into small pieces and place in a large bowl
  3. Sprinkle chicken with lemon and pepper then gently toss to coat chicken evenly with seasoning
  4. Place chicken on whole-grain tortilla
  5. Slice a 1/4 cup of lettuce, 1 tablespoon of green peppers, and 3 tablespoons of tomatoes
  6. Add veggies and 1/2 a tablespoon of mozzarella cheese
  7. Roll the “Charger Wrap” and enjoy

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular