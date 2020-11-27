Shoppers asked to leave Fort Wayne mall after multiple shots fired; no known injuries

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (NewsNation Now) — Indiana State Police troopers and Fort Wayne police officers are on the scene after multiple shots were fired at the Glenbrook Square Mall Friday afternoon.

Shoppers quickly exited the mall after the incident began around 3 p.m. Fort Wayne police say there are currently no known injuries.

Officers are working now to get all shoppers and employees out of the mall and clear the area.

Police say they are going back to watch surveillance footage of the incident and will proceed from there.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.