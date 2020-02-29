Listen Now
Sheriff’s Office Warns Public of Phone Scam

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office has released the following:

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office would like to warn the public of a phone scam in which the caller identifies himself as “Sgt. Dennis Peterson” or “Lt. Jonathan Moore” and claims to be an employee the Sheriff’s Office.

The calls have originated from multiple different phone numbers, and it is unclear how widespread these phone calls may be, or whether there are additional versions and additional fictitious names.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office does not call to solicit money. Please exercise caution if you receive this or a similar call. Do not agree to send money or provide any sensitive personal or financial information.

If you have any suspicion about the call, we encourage you to contact the Cook County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 847-635-1188.

