Sheriff’s deputies bust underground ‘superspreader’ parties across L.A. County

News

by: KTLA Digital Staff, Carlos Saucedo,

Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) – Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials continued to crack down on coronavirus “super-spreader” events and underground parties over the weekend as COVID-19 cases soar, the agency announced Sunday.

The operation by the department’s Super-Spreader Task Force busted an underground event in South L.A. Saturday night and approximately 167 adults were cited for violating county health orders and released, sheriff’s officials said.

Another 50 people received warnings and were advised about the order, as well as COVID-19 health and safety measures, the agency said.

Videos released by the agency Sunday showed dozens of masked people lined up against a wall outside a commercial building as officers escorted dozens more out of a building.

Authorities did not elaborate on the event or whether any of the people they cited were arrested.

Officials also responded to two other incidents on Friday that they described as being “super-spreader” events.

Authorities arrested 48 people Friday night after authorities shut down more events in Bellflower and in Boyle Heights. Another 125 people were given warnings, officials said.

The recent events occurred after Sheriff Alex Villanueva decried such underground parties as “super-spreader” events and vowed to take action against massive gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

L.A. County’s COVID-19 situation remains dire, as hospitals are scrambling to find enough beds amid an acceleration of cases and patients, health officials say. More than 7,400 people are currently hospitalized with the virus.

One in three L.A. County residents has been infected with the coronavirus, according to estimates by public health officials.

On Sunday, the county reported another 108 deaths and 11,366 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Anyone with information about such events is urged to contact their local sheriff’s station.

