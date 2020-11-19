Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

She was pregnant and COVID-19 positive, but this 25-year-old left the hospital with her baby in her arms

News

by: Kaile Hunt/KSEE and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — It has been a long struggle for 25-year-old Gabby Manoz after contracting COVID-19 late in her pregnancy.

Gabby said she had a slight cough and didn’t feel well so decided to not go into work that day.

“But I just stayed home from work and the next few days my mom took me to Madera Community,” said Gabby.

Gabby was later rushed to Fresno’s CRMC in September due to a high-risk delivery. That’s when her battle became a life-or-death struggle.

Eyad Almasri with UCSF Fresno said at times they did not know if Gabby was going to make it. 

“We watched her through the journey from being totally out of it to being totally sick,” said Almasri. “Frankly many many times we thought she would not make it.”

Almasri said Gabby was intubated when she delivered her baby in October. 

Mathew Manoz, Gabby’s father, said due to Gabby being intubated and on ECMO, a type of life support, they were asked who to save.

“It was at a point of them asking which one do you want to save? And I am like I don’t want to save neither I want both of them to come home and it was at that point almost,” said Manoz.

Manoz said only Gabby’s mother, Tracy Ornelas, could see her. Manoz said they felt trapped on an emotional roller coaster that seemed never ending. 

“We were mad because we wanted to be there you know but being there and looking at the signs saying you weren’t allowed to be there unless it was end of life patient,” said Ornelas. “That is what makes it more touching is that we went from there to here.”

Gabby was on ECMO for three weeks and after what some doctors are calling a miracle Gabby started to get better.

“They discovered that she is actually recovering slowly without transplant,” said Almasri. “We were all excited.”

Both Gabby and her daughter Madelynn Rose were released Tuesday. They plan on taking it easy for the next few weeks.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular