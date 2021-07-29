Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources
Shake Shack founder says his other restaurants will require COVID-19 vaccine for customers, employees

by: Kevin Accettulla, Nexstar Media Wire

Danny Meyer, center, Founder & CEO of Union Square Hospitality Group, waits for the Shake Shack IPO to begin trading, on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Jan. 30, 2015. Shares of Shake Shack Inc. have more than doubled minutes after they debuted on the stock market Friday.(AP Photo/Richard Drew)

NEW YORK (WBTW) — Shake Shack founder Danny Meyer told CNBC his Union Square Hospitality Group restaurants will require the COVID-19 vaccine for employees and customers.

Beginning Sept. 7, customers and employees at any Union Square Hospitality Group restaurant will have to show proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Union Square Hospitality Group owns several restaurants in New York City and Washington, D.C. including Gramercy Tavern, Manhatta, and Union Square Cafe.

He told CNBC a majority of his workers are already vaccinated.

“This is the most logical thing I’ve ever seen,” he told CNBC. “I’m not a scientist, but I know how to read data and what I see is that this is a crisis of people who have not been vaccinated, and I feel a strong responsibility, on our part as business leaders, to take care of our team and our guests, and that’s what we’re doing.”

Meyer told CNBC that Shake Shack will make its own decision about vaccines at a later time.

