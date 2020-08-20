Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Senator Bill Cassidy tests positive for COVID-19

News

by: Victoria Cristina

Posted:

WASHINGTON – On Thursday night, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) was notified that he’d been exposed to an individual with coronavirus.

On Friday morning, Dr. Cassidy was tested for COVID-19, and results came back positive.

Cassidy contacted his physician and is strictly adhering to all CDC recommendations, including quarantining for 14 days and notifying those with whom he may have come into contact.

“I am strictly following the direction of our medical experts and strongly encourage others to do the same,” said Dr. Cassidy.

10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

