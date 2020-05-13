Listen Now
Nick Digilio

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Senate lawmakers hear testimony from top health experts on nation’s pandemic response

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire and Morgan Wright

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) ─ Top health experts from the White House Coronavirus Task Force testified in front of the Senate Health Committee Tuesday regarding the nation’s response to the pandemic and efforts to reopen the economy.

During a mostly virtual hearing, Dr. Anthony Fauci from the National Institutes of Health told Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, that COVID-19 is not under control.

“I think we’re going in the right direction, but the right direction does not mean, by any means, total control,” Fauci explained.

Fauci said states reopening too soon could have serious consequences.

“My concern is that we will start to see little spikes that might turn into outbreaks,” Fauci said.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Connecticut, expressed concern as to why federal health officials haven’t released guidelines on how states can safely reopen.

“I do anticipate this broader guidance to be posted on the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] website soon,” CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said.

Fauci said it will be at least another year before a vaccine is ready. He also warned that there’s no guarantee that it will be effective.

“The big unknown is efficacy,” Fauci said. “Will it be present or absent, and how durable will it be?”

Many senators say until the vaccine is ready, testing is key.

“All roads back to work and school go through testing,” Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tennessee, said. “The more tests we conduct, the better we can identify those who are sick and exposed.”

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

More Home Page Top Stories