WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – The National Menorah’s first two flames were lit in a ceremony on the Ellipse last night to commemorate the start of Hanukkah. The “Festival of Lights” started at sundown on Dec. 7th and will span eight nights, ending on Dec. 15th.

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, the first Jewish spouse of an elected U.S. leader, delivered remarks at the event.

The tradition started in 1979 by President Jimmy Carter, while President Reagan is credited with naming it the National Menorah.

“So even as we face what feels like such empty darkness right now, I am hopeful,” Emhoff said at the National Menorah lighting ceremony. “The story of Hanukkah and the story of the Jewish people has always been one of hope and resilience.”

“When Jews are targeted because of their beliefs or identity,” Emhoff continued, “it must be condemned.”

Last month, the second gentleman met with the president of Cornell University amid a rise in antisemitic threats of violence on campus. In the meeting, Emhoff discussed the Biden administration’s work to combat antisemitism and security in schools and on college campuses.

Emhoff, who also spoke at the ceremony held in 2021, closed out the event by saying, “We will continue to live out the legacy of the generations of ancestors who came before us. We will rededicate ourselves to embracing our faith and practicing our traditions.”

The Associated Press was used as a source in this story.