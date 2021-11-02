Search underway for man last seen at River North bar on Halloween weekend

CHICAGO — Loved ones of a 23-year-old Lakeview man who went missing Halloween weekend while out with friends in River North are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward.

Inaki Bascaran was last seen Saturday night near Newport and Halsted. The University of Illinois graduate was known to hang out at Celeste bar near Hubbard and Clark in River North.

Friends and family said Bascaran went out with a group of friends in Lincoln Park Saturday night. The group made their way down to River North and went inside Celeste around 11:30 p.m. Somehow, Bascaran ended up outside the bar and texted one of his friends to tell them he was trying to get back in line to return inside.

Just after midnight, one of Bascaran’s roommates said he FaceTimed him and appeared to be intoxicated. Bascaran told the roommate that he was near a Walgreens and coming home, but he never arrived.

Friends say Bascaran’s phone died and believe he may have attempted to walk to his Lakeview-area home near Wrigleyville, roughly six miles from Celeste.

“I find it hard he could call an Uber home,” said Bascaran’s roommate Ethan Tunstall. “We didn’t find any Uber receipts late at night and didn’t find any CTA receipts as well.”

Bascaran stands 5’9″, weighing 165 pounds, with light brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt, dark pants and black and white shoes. His roommates called his parents Sunday afternoon when he never came home, as well as area hospitals. The group also contacted Chicago police and is trying to re-trace his steps to find him. Click here for more information.

According to friends and family, Bascaran also missed work on Monday.

“Everyone loved him. He’s a very outgoing guy. He’s a really good kid. This is not something he will do,” said Jose Bascaran, Inaki’s father. “Obviously, something happened. There’s a reason why he is not getting in contact with us or with his friends and that’s the concern.”