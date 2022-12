Lisa Dent is joined by Esnelia Vargas, daughter of a missing Berwyn man with advanced Alzheimer’s, in an effort to find him and bring him home. His name is Jose Guadalupe Arevalo, but he is well known in his community as Don Pepe the Mechanic. If you have seen him or have some additional information, please contact the Berwyn Police: (708) 795-5600

