Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Scammers targeting downstate senior citizens, saying they must buy a COVID testing kit

News

by: Dan Gray

Posted: / Updated:

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – There’s a warning in Madison County, Illinois about a phone scam targeting senior citizens, saying they need to buy a COVID-19 testing kit.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, the caller claims to be a contact tracer and tells a senior citizen they have been exposed to COVID-19 and that they need to buy a test kit. The caller has a very aggressive high-pressure approach.

“They are going to prey on our vulnerabilities and our fears,” said Captain Kristopher Tharp, Madison County Sheriff’s Department. “They’re going to place urgency on that particular moment to try to get you to send money while you’re on the phone and they’re going to usually say threat of arrest and some type of a fine that will be imposed for not following through.”

Tharp says they know of a few senior citizens who have received the scammer calls but they suspect hundreds of people have been contacted.

“This scam and others like it are coming at a record pace due to the pandemic right now a lot of people are at home they’re not getting out like they normally do they’re answering their phones,” he said.

Madison County also posted a fact sheet about contact tracing calls saying real contact tracers won’t ask you for money your bank account or credit card number. Authorities believe the phony calls are coming from another country.

If you receive such a phone call, you’re asked to contact your local police department.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular