Listen Now
John Williams

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

SC woman accused of licking hands, touching items in grocery store is arrested

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

SUMTER, SC (WBTW) – A South Carolina woman accused of licking her hands and then touching things in a grocery store has been charged, police say.

Shenir Gibson Holliday, 38, of Sumter, has been charged with aggravated breach of peace and food tampering and was issued a citation for violation of the state home or work order, according to a news release on the Sumter Police Department’s Facebook page.

Holliday was arrested Saturday by Sumter police officers after they responded to a suspicious person call at an IGA grocery store.

Police say video footage from inside the store shows a woman licking her hands and coughing before pulling on freezer doors and touching food items.

Police say the woman was seen doing the same thing in a dry food section of the store.

Holliday is being held at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center. A $100,000 bond has been set for her. She has also been ordered to undergo COVID-19 testing. An investigation is ongoing.

Police said Holliday is also charged in a similar incident at another location.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

Paul Harvey

Legendary radio broadcaster Paul Harvey's "The Rest of the Story" is back on WGN Radio weekday mornings.
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular